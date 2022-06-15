Covington Capital Management Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Covington Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 949.1% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,210,000 after buying an additional 132,266 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 741.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after buying an additional 112,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after buying an additional 104,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,235,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,981,000 after purchasing an additional 88,457 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $185.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.46 and its 200-day moving average is $219.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.45 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.55.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

