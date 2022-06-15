Harbour Investments Inc. Sells 35,239 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Harbour Investments Inc. lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 35,239 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $21,978,000 after buying an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYK. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

NYSE SYK opened at $200.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $198.29 and a 1-year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

