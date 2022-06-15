Harbour Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Harbour Investments Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,433,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,936,000 after buying an additional 1,012,695 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,743,000 after purchasing an additional 611,693 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 378.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,532 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,084,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,184,000 after purchasing an additional 162,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,909,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,698,000 after purchasing an additional 318,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPEM opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.13. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.47 and a 1-year high of $46.07.

