Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 1,377,573 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 692.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,576,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377,573 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.72% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $71,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aflac Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $144,090,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,135,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,051,000 after buying an additional 1,481,635 shares during the last quarter. PPM America Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,134,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,422,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,151,000 after buying an additional 1,126,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,167,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,538,000 after buying an additional 1,023,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $42.25 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $46.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71.

