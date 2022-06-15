Allstate Corp Purchases 46,915 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 209.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,915 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 241,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 134,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $902,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $35.77 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CARR shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

