Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 243,200 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,200 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $73,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,537,000 after acquiring an additional 839,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,847,000 after buying an additional 490,964 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,372,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,833,000 after buying an additional 89,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 324.7% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,629,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,009,000 after buying an additional 1,245,893 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

