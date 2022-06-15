Allstate Corp Raises Stock Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,328 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp owned 0.06% of MGM Growth Properties worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGP. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 131,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE:MGP opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.96 and a quick ratio of 14.96.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.52 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 27.27%. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

