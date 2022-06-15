Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 147.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,098 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $71,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after acquiring an additional 566,395 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,955,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,759,000 after acquiring an additional 360,491 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,140,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,753.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 206,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 195,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $227.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.53. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $225.35 and a 12-month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

