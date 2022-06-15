Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $79.75 Million Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,858 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.32% of Delta Air Lines worth $79,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,722,000 after purchasing an additional 336,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,460,000 after acquiring an additional 347,361 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,452,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,995,000 after acquiring an additional 430,584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,196,000 after acquiring an additional 105,080 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,774,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,417,000 after acquiring an additional 203,702 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $319,561.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,153 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,586.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $398,319.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,627.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

NYSE DAL opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.55) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

