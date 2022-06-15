Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,010,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,885 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $80,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,964,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 56,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 187,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 99,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,631,000.

GOVT stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.23.

