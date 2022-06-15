Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $66,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in CVS Health by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in CVS Health by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $155,922,000. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $64,386,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.84.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $90.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.50. The stock has a market cap of $118.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.