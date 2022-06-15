Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,494 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.41% of Curtiss-Wright worth $76,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 938,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,383,000 after buying an additional 423,478 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 514,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,978,000 after buying an additional 85,477 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,535,000 after buying an additional 52,729 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 313,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,506,000 after buying an additional 45,435 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CW. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $133.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.37. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $162.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $559.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.65%.

About Curtiss-Wright (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.