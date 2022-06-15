Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,937 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.79% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $72,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.64.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,521.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.52. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

