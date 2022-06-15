Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $67.89 Million Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,458,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 546,379 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.63% of NiSource worth $67,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NI opened at $27.60 on Wednesday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.20.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 61.44%.

NI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

