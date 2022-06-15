Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 30,064 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,064 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $74,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 174,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 99,989 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 95,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 111,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.27.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,777,057.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG opened at $133.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.05. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $131.94 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

