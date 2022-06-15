Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 120,623 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,460,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,623 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $78,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 62.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 898,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,554,000 after purchasing an additional 64,243 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 356,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $402,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $54.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.092 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.