39,130 Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Acquired by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.27. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.