Allstate Corp Acquires Shares of 24,873 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IFF. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 926,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,920,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on IFF. StockNews.com raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.56.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IFF opened at $117.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.75 and its 200-day moving average is $132.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.95%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.