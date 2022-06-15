Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $70.91 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,214,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019,294 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.15% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $70,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 13,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

NYSE EPD opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $56.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

