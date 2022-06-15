Allstate Corp Boosts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Allstate Corp grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 755.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,109,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,472,919,000 after purchasing an additional 49,624 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $693,087,000 after purchasing an additional 88,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $681,957,000 after purchasing an additional 35,843 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 754,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,368,000 after purchasing an additional 266,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $239.47 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

