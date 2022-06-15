Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,815 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,184 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $78,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Shares of COST stock opened at $454.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $512.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.71. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $377.12 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total transaction of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

