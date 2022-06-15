Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 445,137 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 7,874.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 445,137 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.35% of M&T Bank worth $69,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in M&T Bank by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

MTB stock opened at $164.90 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $93,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock worth $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.21.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

