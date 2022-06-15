Allstate Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 341.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 45,138 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $10,039,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $102.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62. The firm has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $114.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

