Allstate Corp Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Allstate Corp grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 222.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,083 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,028 shares of company stock worth $10,522,704 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of MNST opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average is $85.81. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.