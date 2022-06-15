HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Raised by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $179.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.97. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.80 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.14 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.71.

In related news, Director Andrea B. Smith bought 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $213.63 per share, with a total value of $247,810.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,317.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

