Allstate Corp Increases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 762.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after acquiring an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 334.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,839,000 after acquiring an additional 148,081 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.42.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $380.66 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $379.63 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $442.97 and a 200 day moving average of $452.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

