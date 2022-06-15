Allstate Corp Buys 12,025 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 459.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,025 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,045 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $304,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $203.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.89. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.24 and a 12-month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

MSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.90.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

