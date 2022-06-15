Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 625.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,697 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 46.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,504 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 39.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 86,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 24,487 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,076.7% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 26,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 24,334 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 21.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,674 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $244,908.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP stock opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.90.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

