Allstate Corp Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 1,710.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,455 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,828 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 316.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.08.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $877.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,882. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 552,308 shares of company stock worth $58,523,220 in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

