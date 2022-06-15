Allstate Corp Increases Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 27,744 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $46.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.23. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.94.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.32.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

