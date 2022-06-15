Allstate Corp Purchases 9,828 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 232.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total transaction of $2,844,851.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,663,799.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,273 shares of company stock worth $59,357,891. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.58.

WDAY opened at $139.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,161.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.22 and its 200 day moving average is $226.94. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.73 and a 12-month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

