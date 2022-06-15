Allstate Corp Boosts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $5,654,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.3% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.22.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.06. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $64.96 and a one year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

