The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Boosted by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 172.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,979 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,182,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,790,308,000 after acquiring an additional 572,891 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $919,293,000 after purchasing an additional 134,593 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,824,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $905,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,834,000 after buying an additional 892,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,599,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $470,146,000 after buying an additional 114,203 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,720 shares in the company, valued at $6,752,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,217 shares of company stock worth $8,237,041. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.47.

PGR stock opened at $112.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.57. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $121.36. The stock has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Progressive declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.87%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

