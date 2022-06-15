Allstate Corp Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 555.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,893,733,000 after purchasing an additional 219,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,830 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,751,000 after acquiring an additional 133,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,855,000 after acquiring an additional 640,728 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.97 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.96 and a one year high of $75.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.72, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -84.05%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,304. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

