Allstate Corp Has $4.07 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 244.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,079,988,000 after buying an additional 742,676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $627,275,000 after buying an additional 119,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,429,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,655,000 after buying an additional 99,024 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,808,000 after buying an additional 51,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $454.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.71. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.80.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

