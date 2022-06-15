Allstate Corp Has $4.91 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 114.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in AON were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $1,677,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $824,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in AON by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $251.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.70.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.86 by ($0.03). AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

AON declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.98.

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $286.58 per share, for a total transaction of $4,012,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.