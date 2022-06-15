Allstate Corp Boosts Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 344.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,930,000 after acquiring an additional 18,041 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several research firms have commented on LBRDK. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

Shares of LBRDK stock opened at $113.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.