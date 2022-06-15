Allstate Corp Purchases 6,127 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Allstate Corp boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 335.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,953 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $481.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $536.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $538.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of -121.01 and a beta of 1.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,539 shares of company stock worth $441,107,858. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

