35,639 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Purchased by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 50.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after acquiring an additional 321,423 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 176,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,760,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $3,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $70.58 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

CBRE Group Profile (Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.