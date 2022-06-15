Allstate Corp Invests $4.02 Million in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,021 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $229.76 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.29 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.99 and its 200-day moving average is $318.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28.
In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.60.
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
