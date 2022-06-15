Allstate Corp Invests $4.02 Million in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,021 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $229.76 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.29 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.99 and its 200-day moving average is $318.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.28.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.60.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

