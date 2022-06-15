Allstate Corp Acquires 47,518 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 142.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,518 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.18%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,982.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.88.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

