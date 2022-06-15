Allstate Corp Buys 17,206 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 566.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $215.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $182.66 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.50. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.