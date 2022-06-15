Allstate Corp Acquires 17,310 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 724.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,310 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,871,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,143,000 after buying an additional 2,906,014 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,170,000 after purchasing an additional 76,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1,598.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,228,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $226.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.16. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

