Allstate Corp Grows Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Allstate Corp increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 929.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,794 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in STERIS by 8,284.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,836,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 44,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,611,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,840. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STE shares. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.00.

STE opened at $203.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.22 and a beta of 0.67. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $196.72 and a 12 month high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. Research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

