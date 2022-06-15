Allstate Corp Purchases 13,423 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Allstate Corp grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 127.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,793,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,734,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.85.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DLR opened at $124.57 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.11 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

