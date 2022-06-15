Allstate Corp Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 240.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APD stock opened at $239.22 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.24 and its 200 day moving average is $258.98. The company has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

