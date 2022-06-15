Allstate Corp Purchases 55,960 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1,172.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,960 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.
Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.60 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.79.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.
Several research firms have recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.71.
Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.
