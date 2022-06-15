Allstate Corp Grows Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Allstate Corp raised its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 1,176.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $145.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.31 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,671,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.27.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.