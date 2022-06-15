Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Holdings Raised by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 939.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,743 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 50.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.64%.

In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $1,413,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,775 shares of company stock worth $2,090,831. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.