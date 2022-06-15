Allstate Corp Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1,581.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $152.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.52 and its 200-day moving average is $166.34. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.44.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total transaction of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,373 shares of company stock worth $1,141,682. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

